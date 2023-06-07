Carrasco didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The veteran righty seemed to be in control through five innings as the Mets held a 4-1 lead, but things unraveled quickly for Carrasco in the sixth after a leadoff walk was followed by back-to-back doubles. He exited after 86 pitches (52 strikes), ending his brief two-game streak of wins and quality starts. Carrasco will carry a 5.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come this weekend in Pittsburgh.