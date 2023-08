The Mets placed Carrasco on waivers Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco can be scooped up by another team with a simple waiver claim, if that team is willing to cover what remains of his $14 million salary for the 2023 season. The veteran right-hander has struggled to a 6.80 ERA and 66:38 K:BB through 90 innings (20 starts) in his age-36 campaign.