Carrasco (4-1) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, allowing one run on seven hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander gave up some hits in Coors Field, but only one went for extra bases and he was able to limit the damage. Carrasco tossed 87 pitches (61 strikes) before exiting, and he'll carry a 3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next start.