Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four over eight shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Diamondbacks.

Carrasco had pitched into the seventh inning just once prior to Thursday's start, which was easily his best of the campaign. He ended a five-start winless skid with the gem against the NL West leaders. Even after the strong outing, the veteran right-hander has a 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB through 61 innings across 12 starts on the year.