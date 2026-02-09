The Mets have extended Benge an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Benge is firmly in the mix -- and perhaps the favorite -- to be the Mets' Opening Day left fielder. The top prospect slashed .281/.385/.472 with 15 homers, 22 stolen bases and a 68:92 BB:K over 116 games covering three levels in the minors last season. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez represent Benge's biggest competition for the left-field job.