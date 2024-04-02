Scott is a candidate to replace Tylor Megill (shoulder) in the Mets' rotation, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets are scrambling to patch multiple holes on their pitching staff right now, but Megill's spot in the rotation -- which he only held due to Kodai Senga (shoulder) also being sidelined -- is the biggest. The team also plays 13 games in 13 days beginning Friday, so while they won't need to replace Megill until April 9, multiple arms might need to join the rotation during that stretch. Scott was New York's most impressive pitching prospect this spring, posting an 8:1 K:BB in five Grapefruit League innings, and an early promotion wouldn't be a shock if the organization feels he's ready. Mike Vasil, Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi are other internal rotation options, and the Mets are also said to be interested in signing Julio Teheran, who opted out of his contract with the O's in late March.