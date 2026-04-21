Manager Carlos Mendoza announced Tuesday that Scott will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday's game against the Twins, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander surrendered six earned runs over 3.1 innings during his season debut with Syracuse on April 3, but he has a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 10.1 frames in his past two Triple-A starts. Scott is now set to make his first MLB start since 2024, which is when he made his big-league debut with nine starts before requiring Tommy John surgery with an internal brace.