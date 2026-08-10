Mets' Cole Mathis: Debuts at Brooklyn

Mathis (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-11 with a double, three walks, two RBI and a run scored in three games for High-A Brooklyn since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Acquired from the Cubs in a June 25 deal that sent left-hander David Peterson back to Chicago, Mathis didn't make his Mets organizational debut until July 23 while he recovered from an unspecified injury that had kept him on the shelf at High-A South Bend since June 21. After appearing in six rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A St. Lucie, Mathis was given the green light to join the Mets' South Atlantic League affiliate.