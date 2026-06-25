Mets' Cole Mathis: Shipped to Queens

The Cubs traded Mathis to the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for David Peterson, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After turning in a 1.204 OPS through 66 plate appearances at Single-A, Mathis received a promotion to High-A in April and has since slashed .260/.371/.490 with three homers, 22 RBI and 22 runs scored in 25 games. The 22-year-old infielder will presumably remain at High-A upon joining his new organization and could make a push to reach Double-A later this year if he continues to produce at the plate.