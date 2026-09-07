Mathis (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-13 with a stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K in four games for High-A Brooklyn since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Mathis missed just under a month due to the unspecified injury and didn't require any rehab appearances in the Florida State League before making his return to Brooklyn. Acquired from the Cubs in late June in the trade that sent left-hander David Peterson to Chicago, Mathis has appeared in just 13 games across three minor-league levels with his new organization and is slashing a collective .119/.283/.143.