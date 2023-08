Crow recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Crow -- who was acquired from the Angels in the Eduardo Escobar trade -- hasn't pitched since late April due to his elbow issue and evidently at some point the decision was made to have surgery. The 22-year-old figures to be out deep into the 2024 season, and minimum, and perhaps until 2025.