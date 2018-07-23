Mets' Corey Oswalt: Recalled from Las Vegas
Oswalt was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his start against San Diego on Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Oswalt will take the place of Noah Syndergaard, who was placed on the 10-day DL with hand, foot and mouth disease in a corresponding move. Across four starts and five appearances with the Mets this year, Oswalt has logged a 5.64 ERA and a 15:6 K:BB over 22.1 innings.
