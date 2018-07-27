Oswalt (hand) was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This move clears the path for Jason Vargas to return to the club for his scheduled start Friday against the Pirates. Oswalt, who suffered a hand injury in his start Wednesday, notched a 3.38 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP over his last three outings with the big league club. He figures to be a top option to be called back up should the Mets need to go back to the well for another starter.