Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starts against Marlins on Friday
Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and will start versus Miami on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Oswalt will be thrust into the fray upon arrival since Jacob deGrom had to step away from the team in order to deal with personal matters. Over one long relief appearance with the Mets earlier this year, Oswalt allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out four across 4.2 innings in St. Louis in late April. The right-hander had a couple poor starts at the Triple-A level in May but settled down in recent outings, logging an ERA of 3.38 with a 1.38 WHIP over his past three starts.
