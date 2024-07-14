Nunez earned a save against the Rockies on Saturday, striking out three batters over two perfect frames.

Nunez entered in the eighth inning in a tight situation with New York up one run and runners on first and second base with no outs. He induced a double play and a foul out to impressively escape the jam, then watched the Mets score three times in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander returned for the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to cap his first big-league save. Nunez isn't likely to see many more save opportunities with Edwin Diaz established as New York's closer, but the rookie has nonetheless worked his way up to high-leverage work with an impressive campaign during which he's recorded a 2.35 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 30.2 frames. In addition to Saturday's save, he's registered seven holds and two wins through 21 outings.