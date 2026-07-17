Mets' Devin Williams: Locks down 14th save

Williams secured the save Thursday against the Phillies, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

After blowing back-to-back saves, Williams got back on track Thursday and recorded career save No. 100 in the process. The 31-year-old right-hander, who has remained New York's closer despite shaky results in 2026, could see his hold on the ninth-inning role strengthen if the Mets choose to eventually move setup man Luke Weaver, who's a rumored trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Through 32.2 innings, Williams has a 4.68 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB with 14 saves in 17 chances.