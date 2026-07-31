Mets' Devin Williams: Locks down 16th save

Williams secured the save Thursday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The Marlins made things a bit interesting with a leadoff walk in a two-run game, but Williams responded by striking out the next two hitters he faced and then induced a game-ending popup by Javier Sanoja. It's been an adventure at times this season for the 31-year-old right-hander, but he's delivered five consecutive scoreless outings and converted three straight save opportunities. For the year, Williams has a 4.17 ERA, a career-worst 1.58 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB with 16 saves in 19 chances over 36.2 innings.