Williams (3-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Yankees, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless and hitless 10th inning.

The Mets' closer left phantom runner Ryan McMahon stranded by coaxing a double play out of Austin Wells, then got rewarded with the victory when Carson Benge brought home the winning run with a fielder's choice chopper up the middle. Williams hasn't been tagged with a run in nine straight appearances, posting a 11:2 K:BB and allowing only one hit in 8.2 innings over that stretch while collecting two wins and four saves.