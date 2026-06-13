Mets' Devin Williams: Secures 10th save

Williams picked up the save Friday against Atlanta. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two while not being charged with a run over 1.1 innings.

The veteran closer was called upon with two outs and runners on second and third in the eighth inning and allowed an inherited runner to score on an infield single, but he then induced a flyout and returned for the ninth to finish off his second save in as many days. Williams has given up just one run with a 12:4 K:BB across his past six appearances and has been scored upon just twice in his past 17 outings, dating back to April 26. His 5.01 ERA and 1.50 WHIP remain inflated, but Williams has still secured 10 of 11 save chances and has a 14.3 K/9 across 23.1 innings this year.