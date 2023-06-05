Leone (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings in a 6-4 defeat.

After the Mets tied the game in the sixth inning, Leone surrendered a two-run homer to Brandon Belt that would prove to be the difference in the loss. The 31-year-old Leone had been pitching well prior to Sunday, delivering four consecutive scoreless appearances while punching out seven over 4.1 innings. He now sports a 5.40 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings this season.