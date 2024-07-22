Leone (elbow) is expected to pitch for Triple-A Charlotte within the next day or two, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It was reported over the weekend that Leone was nearing a rehab assignment, and skipper Pedro Grifol confirmed Monday that Leone would report to Triple-A for his first action since being placed on the 60-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance since May 24, so he'll need at least a few innings of work in the minors before being activated.