Leone (elbow) has begun the ramping-up process and could begin a rehab assignment during the week of July 22, MLB.com reports.
Leone has been sidelined since May 24 and has managed only 15.1 total innings this season. He should only require a couple of rehab appearances before rejoining the White Sox's bullpen.
More News
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Rejoins bullpen•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: On cusp of return•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Slated for live batting practice•
-
White Sox's Dominic Leone: Lands on IL with back injury•