Smith had his contract selected by the Mets on Friday.

As expected, Smith will join the major-league roster to add extra depth to the Mets' bullpen after the club made a series of roster moves. The 24-year-old has never appeared in a big-league game, but compiled a healthy 3.00 ERA and 28:12 K:BB across 30 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas this year.

