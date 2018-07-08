Mets' Drew Smith: Returns to Triple-A
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Smith had his contract selected by the Mets on June 22 but hasn't made an appearance in over a week. The 24-year-old returns to the Las Vegas -- where he had 3.00 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 30 innings -- to make room for Sunday's starter Chris Flexen.
