Diaz locked down his 27th save of the season in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Cubs, tossing two perfect innings while striking out five.

Despite it being his third appearance in four days, Diaz was dominant in what was a massive moment for the Mets' playoff hopes. He had no issues with the top of the Cubs lineup in the eighth before striking out the side in the ninth against the heart of the order. Diaz struck out five in an appearance for the first time since June 12, 2022, and Tuesday was his third time this season completing two innings. A lot will be asked of Diaz in this final week of the season with the Mets controlling their own destiny for the final National league wild-card spot.