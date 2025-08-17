Diaz earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

Diaz was tasked with a two-inning save and converted despite giving up a solo homer in the ninth. The 31-year-old has surrendered long balls in two of his past three outings, but those are the only earned runs he's allowed over his last 22 appearances dating back to June 6. On the year, he's 24-for-26 in save chances with a 1.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB across 48 innings.