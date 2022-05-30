Diaz (2-1) earned the win during Sunday's 2-1 victory against the Phillies, allowing a walk while striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning.

Diaz was brought in for the 10th after New York tied the game in the ninth and got three outs while intentionally walking Bryce Harper. He became the victor for the first time since April 22 when the Mets won on a walk off in the bottom of the 10th. It was encouraging to see the 28-year-old succeed in a non-save situation as Diaz had blown two of his last four save chances and he now owns a 2.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 20.2 innings.