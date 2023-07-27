Diaz (knee) played catch at Citi Field on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Healy notes that Diaz was throwing from center field to the foul line in right field, a substantial distance as he ramps up his rehab program. The 29-year-old closer has stated that he wants to return this season from March surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, through he still has quite a few hurdles to clear and the Mets are currently 7.5 games back of the third wild-card spot in the National League. The Mets might rather have him focus toward getting fully healthy for spring training.