The Mets transferred Uceta (knee) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction won't affect Uceta's timeline for rejoining the Mets, as he had already missed more than two months after landing on the 15-day IL on April 25 due to a left ankle sprain. He resumed a rehab assignment in early May, only to develop a left knee injury during that time before he was ultimately diagnosed with a torn meniscus, which he had surgically repaired June 9. The Mets likely won't have a precise timeline for Uceta's return from the IL until he resumes a throwing program.