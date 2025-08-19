Pena went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI on Monday for the Mets' Dominican Summer League affiliate.

Signed for $5 million in January -- the second-highest bonus given to any player in the 2025 international signing period, behind Roki Sasaki's $6.5 million -- the 17-year-old Pena is already showcasing his prodigious power potential. Per Brendan Samson of MLB.com, Pena is the only player to record two three-homer performances in his first season of professional baseball since 2005, and one of only six players younger than 18 to have even one such game during that time. Through 54 contests for the Mets' DSL squad, Pena is slashing .299/.423/.540 with nine homers, 21 steals in 25 attempts and more walks (35) than strikeouts (33).