Mets' Elian Pena: Pushing for late promotion

Pena has hit safely in 13 straight games for Single-A St. Lucie, slashing .375/.444/.607 over that hot streak with four doubles, three home runs, two steals, 11 RBI and 15 runs.

The 18-year-old shortstop is doing everything he can to earn a promotion to High-A before the end of 2026. Pena collected the first multi-homer game of his young pro career during that stretch, launching two solo shots against Jupiter on Tuesday, and per Max Ralph of MLB.com, he smoked three balls in that contest with exit velocities of 100 mph or greater.