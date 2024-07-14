Lindor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and two walks Saturday in a 7-3 win against Colorado.

New York was hanging onto a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Lindor slugged a 420-foot, three-run home run to center field. The long ball was his fourth through 13 games in June and his 17th overall this season. Lindor also swiped his 18th bag of the campaign in the contest, and he's one of seven major-leaguers with at least 15 homers and 15 thefts so far in 2024.