Lindor went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Lindor's bat is coming around after a slow start to the season. He's hit safely in three straight games and also collected his second steal of the campaign, as well as his first two walks and first extra-base hit, in this contest. The shortstop is batting .136 over six games and has added two RBI and three runs scored. He's a notorious slow-starter, but fantasy managers should expect Lindor to be fine in the long run, especially if he stays atop a strong lineup.