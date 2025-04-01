Lindor (personal) will play shortstop and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins.
Lindor didn't play in Monday's win over the Marlins following the birth of his third child, but he's back at the top of the batting order for the second game of the series. The reigning National League MVP runner-up is still looking for his first hit this season.
