Lindor went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win against the Padres.

Lindor singled and scored a run in the first inning before ripping a home run in the second. It was his 27th long ball of the year and snapped a 14-game homerless drought. Lindor has gone deep just twice over his last 24 contests but still has a shot at his third straight 30-homer campaign. He's now slashing .265/.340/.454 with 60 extra-base hits and 105 runs scored through 149 games.