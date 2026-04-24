Lindor (calf) will wear a boot for the next week and remain shut down for at least three weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After the three weeks are up, Lindor will have more imaging on his left calf to check his progress. He could resume baseball activities at that point if the Mets are satisfied with the MRI, but Lindor would be ramped back up slowly. It all points to a lengthy absence for the star shortstop, but more will be known about a timeline by mid-May. Ronny Mauricio is filling in at shortstop for the Mets in Lindor's stead.