The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the Mets on Wednesday alongside Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Mets get the rotation help they've been seeking by adding Peralta, who finished the 2025 regular season with a career-best 2.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while collecting 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. The 29-year-old righty figures to slot into the front end of New York's rotation alongside Nolan McLean and Sean Manaea and will be a candidate to start Opening Day.