Peralta (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Peralta was touched up for a pair of extra-base hits, with one leaving the yard off the bat of Nick Kurtz in the third inning. It was an otherwise strong outing by the star right-hander, who registered his longest start of the year thus far and has fanned at least five in each of his first four appearances. Peralta owns a quality 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 21 frames, and he'll be trying to build off Sunday's performance next weekend versus the Cubs.