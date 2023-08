The Mets optioned Hartwig to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Hartwig will serve as the Mets' roster casualty in order to clear a space for Joey Lucchesi, who was called up for a spot start Friday. Hartwig has put up a 4.74 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 24.2 innings since being selected from Triple-A in June, and he could return to the majors if the Mets ever need a fresh bullpen arm.