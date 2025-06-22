Canning (7-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Canning allowed three runs over the first two innings but mostly settled in across his final three frames before departing at 94 pitches. He helped the Mets snap a seven-game losing streak, generating an impressive 16 whiffs in a solid rebound effort after yielding six runs against the Rays on Sunday. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 67:35 K:BB across 73.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with Atlanta next week.