Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to serve as Thursday's 26th man during the doubleheader against Philadelphia.

Rhame has appeared in 20 games for the Mets this season, logging a 7.97 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of relief. If he's utilized in the twin bill, expect him to be deployed in a low-leverage spot.