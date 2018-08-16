Mets' Jacob Rhame: Added as 26th man
Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to serve as Thursday's 26th man during the doubleheader against Philadelphia.
Rhame has appeared in 20 games for the Mets this season, logging a 7.97 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of relief. If he's utilized in the twin bill, expect him to be deployed in a low-leverage spot.
