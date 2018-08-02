Rhame was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Rhame recently allowed six earned runs on seven hits across two innings against the Nationals and will head back to the Triple-A level in favor of Bobby Wahl, who was called up in a corresponding move. Across 18 appearances with the Mets this year, Rhame has logged an unsightly 8.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.

