Rhame will called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rhame will be available for the Wednesday's scheduled game but can't be used during the conclusion of Tuesday's suspended outing. Across his last 10 innings of work at the major-league level, Rhame has logged a 9.00 ERA with a whopping five home runs and 15 hits allowed.

