Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Rhame struggled a bit in his first cup of coffee with the Mets, serving up two homers in 3.2 innings pitched to balloon his ERA up to 7.36. He'll head back to the big leagues to provide a fresh arm for the Mets' bullpen, though he'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations. Corey Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.