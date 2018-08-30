Mets' Jacob Rhame: Sent back to Triple-A
The Mets optioned Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Rhame's stay with the big club was a brief one after he was brought aboard as the 26th man for the completion of a suspended game Wednesday against the Cubs in addition to that day's normally scheduled contest. The right-handed reliever will presumably rejoin the Mets in September as part of an expanded roster, but it's not expected that he'll be used in many high-leverage scenarios during the season's final month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...