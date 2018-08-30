The Mets optioned Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Rhame's stay with the big club was a brief one after he was brought aboard as the 26th man for the completion of a suspended game Wednesday against the Cubs in addition to that day's normally scheduled contest. The right-handed reliever will presumably rejoin the Mets in September as part of an expanded roster, but it's not expected that he'll be used in many high-leverage scenarios during the season's final month.

