Monell signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Monell would be an unlikely candidate to receive much playing time, even with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) and Kevin Plawecki (hand) set to miss significant amounts of time. The 32-year-old has a career .161/.230/.196 line through 35 career major-league games and was last seen hitting .165 in the Korean Baseball Organization. His likely role will be to fill in as a minor-league depth piece while Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton are needed in the majors.