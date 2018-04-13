Mets' Johnny Monell: Joins Mets' organization
Monell signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Monell would be an unlikely candidate to receive much playing time, even with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) and Kevin Plawecki (hand) set to miss significant amounts of time. The 32-year-old has a career .161/.230/.196 line through 35 career major-league games and was last seen hitting .165 in the Korean Baseball Organization. His likely role will be to fill in as a minor-league depth piece while Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton are needed in the majors.
More News
-
Johnny Monell: Released by Rays•
-
Rays' Johnny Monell: Returns from overseas, signs with Rays•
-
Johnny Monell: Heading to KBO•
-
Mets' Johnny Monell: Reassiged to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Mets' Johnny Monell: Resigns with Mets on minor league contract on Friday•
-
Mets' Johnny Monell: Designated for assignment•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...