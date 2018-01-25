Monell signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Monell is looking to make it back to the majors after spending 2017 with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization. The 31-year-old backstop hit just .165/.395/.282 in 28 games for the Wiz, so he likely won't be viewed as anything more than an organizational depth piece in 2018.