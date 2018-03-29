Monell was released by the Rays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Monell returned from overseas and inked a minor-league deal with the Rays in January, but an unremarkable showing in spring training (.190/.227/.286 in 22 plate appearances) prompted Tampa Bay to cut him loose. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as organizational catching depth.

