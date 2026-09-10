Santucci allowed one run on five hits over five innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 23-year-old southpaw initially struggled upon his promotion to Triple-A at the beginning of August, but over his last three starts Santucci has a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 15 innings. A second-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Santucci isn't on the 40-man roster and won't need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft this winter, so the Mets have little incentive to bring him up to the majors before the end of the season. A strong finish at Syracuse would position him to compete for a spot in the big-league rotation next spring, however.