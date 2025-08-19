Santucci has a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB in 29.2 innings across six starts since getting promoted to Double-A Binghamton on July 7.

Santucci struck out a career-high 11 batters in 5.1 scoreless innings in his most recent start for the Rumble Ponies. A 22-year-old lefty the Mets selected in the second round of last year's draft, Santucci has built up to 97.1 total innings this year after never throwing more than 58 innings in a season in three years at Duke.